The text stated that the Norwegian Parliament “requests the government to be prepared to recognize Palestine as an independent state when this recognition can have a positive impact on the peace process, but without being conditional on reaching a final peace agreement.”

The text was adopted by a wide majority, even though it was issued by the Labor and Center parties, which formed a minority government, but it benefited from the support of Conservative parliamentarians, the most important opposition party, and other political parties.

However, it will not be implemented immediately because it requires recognition of the State of Palestine to resume the peace process.

Two northern European countries, Iceland and Sweden, recognize the State of Palestine, as well as other countries on the continent such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

For his part, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was re-inaugurated Thursday for a second government term, committed to “working in Europe as well as in Spain for the recognition of a Palestinian state.”

The Norwegian Parliament’s decision comes in the context of mounting calls to revive the two-state solution, in order to put an end to the bloody war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas since October 7.