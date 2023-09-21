The parents of the Fuensanta school in La Alberca staged their protest this Thursday in the center’s courtyard to not lose the promised shade. Ten minutes before the start of classes, they participated in this rally by opening umbrellas to show the lack of areas to protect the students from the sun. The protest will be repeated on Friday, as announced by the AMPA.

Last April, the Plenary Session of the Municipal Board of the district approved the expense to cover the track of the Virgen de la Fuensanta public school for an amount of 290,000 euros. However, during the extraordinary session called for Friday of the new Board, chaired by the popular Carolina Pardo, “annulling the agreement” will be debated.

“The educational community of the La Fuensanta school can’t take it anymore, it needs political will to achieve an inclusive school that offers shade conditions appropriate to the needs of all its students,” said the center’s AMPA in a statement released this Thursday.

“It took us a lot of time and effort to get this project for the school, so we are very hurt by this decision,” the president of the association, Clara Martínez, said on Wednesday. In addition to preventing “our children from getting burned” every time they go out to the playground, he said, it would allow one of the students, who suffers from a genetic disease and must avoid heat and exposure to the sun, “to go out with his classmates and even “Teach gym class outside.” That’s why, she said, “we also talk about inclusion.”