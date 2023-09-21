Turin is the capital for the prevention of Shingles: thanks to an Initiative Medicine project for vaccination against Herpes Zoster in the Piedmont Region, there has been a clear increase in vaccinations. “We can say that the system implemented has so far allowed the achievement of a value which has increased by as much as seven-eight times compared to about two years ago – declares Dr. Stefano Taraglio, Health Director of the ASL City of Turin – the objective is to increase the synergy between general medicine and public structures, precisely to guarantee the necessary vaccination coverage”.