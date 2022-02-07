On the net at the debut in the footsteps of compatriot Lichtsteiner, the new purchase came out for a shot to be evaluated in the next few hours but immediately brought an edge to midfield

In the spaces he also found the goal, which would not be the specialty of the house, but in the league he has always scored at least one per season and this year he was already at two in the Bundesliga. It helped Denis Zakaria to become the second Swiss to score with the Juve shirt in Serie A but above all, in the footsteps of Lichtsteiner, to enter the second time in the history of Juventus that have scored two players on their debut, since there have been three points: the other, reports Opta, was the 4-1 against Parma on 11 September 2011, with goals from Vidal and Lichtsteiner. It was in his way the beginning of a new era, the one that the 5,000 witnesses of the Stadium hope to have seen with Verona. See also Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and European newspapers

THE ROLE – A blow to the lumbar area to be better verified in the next few hours at J Medical made him close his Juventus debut prematurely but not so much, because in any case on his debut Zakaria has already put together 83 minutes, and he seemed to have always been there. Used more on the center-right as a midfielder instead of a dam in front of the defense to leave the center under Arthur’s direction, even if in reality that role is a bit of a rubber band that led him sometimes more in the middle and sometimes more in the band like it is normal that it is, Zakaria also shone in the possession phase, beyond the goal in which he was found in the right place at the right time. And not only for brilliance or physical exuberance, but also in his way of quality of him: 19 positive and 13 negative passes, even two crosses (none more than him). See also The first exclusive stickers arrive with the Gazzetta and Sportweek

FROM PANTHER – The virtues for which Juve wanted him, however, are above all those in the non-possession phase, to whirl those long levers with a center of gravity and naive movements, but the ability to get on the passing lines and the dynamism to pass in a moment from the ball retrieval upon relaunch of the game. “Matuidi was more aggressive, he comes more like a panther: he is good at intercepting the ball with his long legs, he is an intelligent boy and he understands quickly, he threw himself in very well,” Allegri said of his performance. A couple of tackles, 7 duels, 7 recovered balls: sprawling, with that foot that reaches everywhere. Different days will come, but the most important sign he left could be another: to make those around him look more beautiful. Also for the new language that the midfield can now speak, in terms of rhythm and physicality, Rabiot alongside him played perhaps the best game of the season. See also Australian Open live: Berrettini - Nadal, live | Semifinals today, January 28

