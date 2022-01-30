Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- The panorama generated by the Covid-19 pandemic in Sinaloa it is considered as “serious”, registering more than a thousand daily infections and a high mortality rate, so it is necessary that preventive actions prevail throughout the state, reported Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

During his visit to Escuinapa, the health Secretary He commented that the health emergency due to Covid-19 in the state prevails and his diagnosis continues to be “serious”.

“The outlook on the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic is serious, at the national level in the last four days there have been more than 400 deaths per day, and we are talking about a variant that has a very low fatality rate ( .1, .4, and .6) against 16 that we had here, the situation is extremely difficult, in Sinaloa we have already spent four days with more than a thousand infections a day, and deaths we had in the last three days 25, 14, 18 tell them that there are many deaths,” said the state official.

The Secretary of Health specified that most of the deaths registered in Sinaloa in recent days are due to the omicron variant.

“I say it with great certainty, the deaths registered in Sinaloa are derived from the omicron variant, but it has been people who have not been vaccinated and with mobility, we can report that 90 percent of the patients are omicron, if not more, it is already replacing the other variant (delta),” he emphasized.

Cuen Ojeda took the opportunity to call on Sinaloans to continue with prevention measures to avoid the spread of this disease that has killed thousands of people worldwide.