Ukrainian military operates British NLAW anti-tank missile system at Yavoriv military base. Equipment began to be supplied by the UK on 18 January, amid tensions with Russia.| Photo: Markiian Lyseiko/EFE

The United Kingdom must offer NATO a major military scheme to “strengthen Europe’s borders in the face of Russian hostility”, the British government anticipated on Saturday (29). The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is reported to present “the greatest possible offer” to add British Army fighter jets, warships and military specialists to the alliance’s operations.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy to Europe next week to ensure that we are ready to support our NATO allies by land, sea and air,” Johnson said.

London’s plans include doubling the number of troops currently held in the region and sending more defensive weaponry to Ukraine (which began shipping on 18 January). The UK now has over 900 troops in Estonia, over 100 in Ukraine and 150 in Poland. The new resources now provided by the British military should serve to “strengthen NATO’s defences” and “sustain support for the Nordic and Baltic partners”, the government described.

Johnson argued that “Ukraine must be free to decide its future”, but assessed that if Russian President Vladimir Putin “chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe”. “This package will send a clear message to the Kremlin: we will not tolerate destabilizing activities and will always stand by our NATO allies to face Russian hostility,” he added.

Representatives of the British government will travel to Brussels in the coming days to finalize, with NATO, the details of the possible deployment of troops, while the British government will discuss the military options on the table on Monday (31). The British prime minister plans to speak with Putin by phone in the coming days and also to pay a visit to the region; details have not been announced.