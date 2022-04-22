Mazatlan Sinaloa.- The National Action Party (PAN) is still alive and we are going to fightassured the president of the state committee, Roxana Rubio Valdez.

He came to Mazatlan to protest Marcos Peraza, who assumes the leadership of the blue and white delegation in the municipality.

How is the party strengthened?

The PAN returns to its origins, working closely with the population.

Since I assumed the leadership of the party, the program “El BREAD in your community”, which brings services to families such as medical days, which were held in Mazatlán and Navolato.

In a few days a painting day will be launched at schools in the entity. This is done with the support of entrepreneurs.

How do you see the competition with Morena and PAS?

Morena has the government with 17 municipalities, the Local Congress, the State Government, but this will not prevent the National Action Party get up. We have few councilors and a deputation, but they are a true opposition and they are working to get stronger for the next elections.

Is there fear that Morena or the PAS will steal aldermen from them?

No. This is rather happening between those two games. The ones we have in BREAD They are the best and they are determined to continue fighting.

Will the alliance continue?

Yes. Today more than ever, Let’s go for Mexico, with PRI-PAN and PRD continues and let’s go for 2024.

Can they beat AMLO?

Of course, just as it was done with the electrical reform, united and together with the Citizen Movement, it did not happen. Work is also being done towards 2024.

The Profile

Name: Roxana Rubio Valdez.

Date of birth: March 12, 1983.

Place: Sinaloa de Leyva. He lives in Culiacan.

Profession: Bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting and master’s degree in Management and Public Policies.

Position: President of the PAN State Committee.