The desert tourism season in Algeria extends over a period of 7 months, from October to May, and the guardians are working during this year on several regulatory measures in order to advance tourism activity in those areas.

The Director General of the National Office of Tourism, Saliha Nasser Bey, confirmed that “all indications show that this year’s desert tourism season is successful and distinguished.”

In this regard, Saliha Nasser Bey told Sky News Arabia that “there are several groups of foreign tourists flocking to the southern regions, such as Djanet, Tamanrasset and Timimoun, and this indicates the existence of a demand for the desert destination in Algeria.”

On the other hand, the speaker highlighted the interest of Algerian families this year to discover their country from the great south.

Regarding the return of the International Festival of Desert Tourism after an absence of 8 years, the Director General of the National Office of Tourism explained that “it gathered all the tourist family in our great south and it was like a big wedding, as traditional products, crafts, cultural activities and sports were introduced, which confirmed everyone’s gathering around the season.” desert tourism.

And she talked about the tourist destination “Tariq al-Qusour”, which was launched recently, and extends over several desert areas from Manea, Timimoun, Beni Abbas, Taghit to Bechar, stressing that there is a “positive echo” of this step.

Archaeological treasures in the bosom of the desert

The desert of Algeria, which covers an area of ​​​​approximately 2 million square kilometers, contains many archaeological and cultural monuments rich in its secrets, as it has become the cornerstone towards transforming this vast region into an attractive tourist destination, whether for local or foreign tourists.

The desert of Algeria contains five classified cultural enclosures, which are the Tassili enclosure in the province of Illizi, the Hoggar in the province of Tamanrasset, the M’zab Valley in the province of Ghardaia, and the cultural enclosure of the Saharan Atlas in the enclosure of Touat, Qourara, and Tidiclet.

The story of the American photographer, “Andrew Stader”, who visited the “Tassili N’Ajer” region in the far south of Algeria, last summer, summarizes one of the stories of foreigners’ admiration for this nature distinguished by stone mountains and golden sands, even likening it to “Mars”.

The American dressed as astronauts, and wrote over a picture of him on social media: “Mars is on the land of Algeria.”

Tassili and cave art

Abdelaziz Talhi, a young Algerian who heads the National Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism, and works to perpetuate the tourism culture in his country and the culture of roaming between regions. He describes the Algerian desert as “a paradise according to the earth that deserves to be visited.”

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Talhi said, “The first thing a tourist feels when he sets foot in the Algerian desert is a feeling of traveling through times and ages, especially when he stands on the rocks and caves of the Tassili Najer Reserve, in which a prehistoric man lived, drawing his civilization. With timeless inscriptions and writings, it is a feeling that will make him come to her again.”

The “Tassili N’Ajer” reserve is located in southeastern Algeria in the state of Illizi, which is 1,758 square kilometers away from the country’s capital. to prehistoric times.

Some professionals in the field of tourism point to the need to develop a broad promotional strategy for these areas, and the head of the National Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism suggests the idea of ​​creating “tourist villages” near that reserve, commensurate with the desert environment, in order to create an atmosphere of competition between the actors in order to stimulate domestic tourism.

Regarding the interest of travel agencies in domestic tourism, the head of the National Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, Mohamed Amine Bergem, said, “All tourism agencies in Algeria have two or three programs related to desert tourism, and they are interested in both Algerian and foreign tourists.”

Bergum added to “Sky News Arabia” that “Algerian desert tourism is unique and diverse, among what it includes, we find fever tourism and adventure tourism, and these activities are of interest to European tourists, especially in the winter.”

Air transport requirement

To support desert tourism, Air Algérie signed an agreement with a global operator to establish a direct tourist route between the French capital, Paris, and Djanet, Algeria. The first flight is expected to take place on December 17th.

In this regard, tourism expert Saeed Boukhalifa asserts, “It is necessary to accompany foreign tourists and provide them with all comfort requirements, from arrival at the airport until joining the hotel, and since we are talking about tourism in the desert, it is necessary to intensify air transport to the south.”

“The Algerian desert destination has not been discovered recently, as it was required earlier by 70 percent of foreign tourists compared to other parts of the country,” Said Boukhlifa told Sky News Arabia.