Friday, October 28, 2022
The palace of the Democratic Center to the Government after passing from the sub-17 to the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
Sports
Photo:

Two senators from that party reacted angrily to the Mindeporte demonstrations.

Colombia’s victory against Nigeria in shots from the penalty spot, to convert the Women’s Under-17 team as the first national team to reach a FIFA tournament final, he continues to generate pride in the country.

The Government has taken the opportunity to show its intention to support women’s football in the country, starting with the president himself Gustav Petro, who, as soon as the game ended in Goa (India), sent a congratulatory message on Twitter.

The Ministry of Sport also expressed its chest over Colombia’s qualification and sent a message on its Twitter account to congratulate the U-17 players. On the trino’s body there was an image in which he says: “With his passage to the final, the line of change is drawn.”

See also  Colombia U-17 women's team received good news about the World Cup

The criticism of two senators to the reaction of the Government

The trill of Mindeporte generated divided opinions. Many of them were against it, wondering what kind of change they are talking about.

The issue was taken advantage of by two senators from the Democratic Center, who, in the same way, launched strong criticism of the government.

The first to do it was Dove Valencia, who wrote: “This is the opportunism of this government: now the Colombian U-17 women’s team is part of the “change”.”

Another of the strong opponents of the Government, Maria Fernanda Cabal, he quoted Valencia’s trill, adding: “What nerve.”

