Murder and “multiple attempted murder”: these are the accusations made by the prosecutor Paolo Storari at the address of Andrea Tombolini, the 46-year-old who yesterday attacked six people with a knife in the Assago shopping center, killing one. Among the injured in the Carrefour in viale Milanofiori also the Monza player Pablo Marì. The man is now guarded inside the barracks in via della Moscova, according to the investigators he has serious mental problems. Just ten days ago he had requested the intervention of the health workers because he had self-inflicted some injuries to the face by punching himself.

He entered the mall around 6:35 pm last night, attacking random people with a knife stolen from a household goods store. Witnesses heard him scream and saw him run confusedly, attacking people from behind. Among the injured was a 40 year old and two elderly people aged 72 and 80. Luis Fernando Ruggeri, a 47-year-old Bolivian employee of Carrefour hit with a stab in the chest, died on the way to the hospital. Former footballer Massimo Tarantino managed to disarm the attacker: “He was screaming, he was just screaming,” he said. “I hero? I did nothing…”. Tombolini was stopped near the cash register 19, his parents told the police that he seemed more and more depressed in the last period. Spinal surgery negatively affected his mental health.

According to the newspaper The day the man would yell “Kill me, catch me” as the customers tried to block him. The carabinieri found him lying on the ground with a bloody knife beside him. The conditions of three wounded remain critical, hospitalized in red code. Pablo Marì, the Monza player, will undergo surgery today. He is not in danger of life, he spent the night at the Niguarda hospital in Milan: he received a slash in the back while shopping with his wife and son.