Ronald Plasterk hopes to get some music back into the exploration phase with a series of ‘duo conversations’. It’s about ‘building trust’, after ugly messages on X and a ‘mistake’ by Pieter Omtzigt. It is remarkable: Wilders seems to accept his loss and wants to talk to the VVD as ‘tolerator’.
Tobias den Hartog
Latest update:
12:54
