As usual, from today which is the first Tuesday of the month, the PlayStation Plus PS5 and PS4 games for the month of December 2023 are available.

We have reached the first Tuesday of the month, which as per tradition means that starting today all subscribers to PlayStation Plus can redeem and add to their digital library i PS5 and PS4 games free with the Essential subscription level of December 2023. In case you missed Sony’s official announcement, here are the new games reserved for all members of PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium: LEGO 2K Drive – PS5 and PS4

PowerWash Simulator – PS5 and PS4

PowerWash Simulator – PS5 and PS4

Sable – PS5 PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers can download at no additional cost starting today, December 5, 2023. until January 2nd on PlayStation Store, both through the web version of the Sony platform and through consoles or the PlayStation mobile app. As per tradition, once redeemed the games are added to your digital collection and can be used as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

LEGO 2K Drive LEGO 2K Drive, a scene from the game Published last May, LEGO 2K Drive is the first crossover between LEGO and 2K Games, which strangely takes on the appearance of a racing game entirely themed around building bricks. As per tradition, also in this case we are dealing with a game devoted to action but without disdaining a bit of narration and typical humour, especially in the single player campaign. In LEGO 2K Drive we play as a rookie driver trying to achieve stardom on the racetracks of the world of Mattonia. The game features a large open world map revised into four regions with different missions and races to undertake, with the truly "LEGO" element represented by the ability to build, modify and customize vehicles.

Powerwash Simulator In Powerwash Simulator we have to clean various things From the vast world of simulations that has characterized the PC offer for years, Powerwash Simulator it represented a truly particular phenomenon, which achieved rather unpredictable success. This is a cleaning simulation with a pressure washer, in which we are asked to remove the most stubborn dirt from different surfaces using the most suitable tools. Various situations are proposed within a large campaign made up of thirty levels, in which we find ourselves shooting powerful jets of water at various objects, in disparate conditions but always trying to return the scenarios to their former glory. Powerwash Simulator perhaps leverages some psychological conditioning that makes it a practically irresistible pastime for many.