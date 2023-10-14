During the morning of this Friday, October 13Israeli authorities confirmed the death of Antonio Macías Montaño, a Colombian who had been missing since last October 7.

(We recommend you read: Colombian Antonio Macías was also murdered in Israel, he was the partner of Ivonne Rubio).

Just a few hours ago, His girlfriend, the Colombian Ivonne Rubio, had been buried after the couple was hit by an attack sent by the Islamic group Hamas. in the midst of the conflict in the Middle East.

The couple, who were chatting at an electronic music festival, were surprised when Palestinian militiamen crossed the Israeli border and began shooting indiscriminately at those attending the event.



For three years, the Colombians had been living in Israel and formed a home that left two orphaned minors: a four-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl.

His friends sent him a farewell message on social networks. Photo: Taken from social networks See also The labor struggle of those who clean from Kenya the toxicity of Facebook, TikTok and ChatGPT for three euros an hour

Macías, who was a barber, was kidnapped by Palestinian militiamen after trying to flee attacks in a conflict zone in Israel. His lifeless body was found this Friday morning.



In this regard, his friends in Israel published messages on social networks to say goodbye to the young Colombian.

“Antonio Macías, a prodigal child loved by everyone. May God lift your blood. May he rest in peace”reads one of the messages in Hebrew.

(You might be interested: Who was Antonio Macías, Colombian murdered in Israel, partner of Ivonne Rubio?).

Another farewell publication shows the photo of Antonio and Ivonne with this message: How can this world be so cruel? “There are no tears left, only the cries of the heart.”

A woman close to the couple also shared a photo of the victims of the attack with this message:

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our dear friend Antonio Macías, one day after the funeral of his partner Ivonne. May her memory be blessed,” the woman said.

The young woman, 26 years old, was buried in Jerusalem. See also 'Barracuda Queens' or the Swedish teenagers

Ivonne’s body was fired in a ceremony with few people in a chapel in Jerusalem this October 12.

His family and friends cried out for the violence in the Middle East to stop and for both attacks to stop.

(Also: She was Ivonne Rubio, the young Colombian who was murdered by Hamas in Israel).

“They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said Julio Rubio, his father, with his voice broken. “They killed my daughter, unfortunate people, they killed her,” his mother, Gloria, cried inconsolably.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

