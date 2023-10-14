Brazilian Chancellor stated that a group of around 30 people should leave the Palestinian enclave on Saturday (Oct. 14)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, confirmed this Friday (October 13, 2023) that Egypt authorized the group of Brazilians who intend to leave the Gaza Strip to pass through its territory. According to the chancellor, the expectation is that around 30 people will be able to leave the Palestinian enclave on Saturday (October 14, 2023).

Around 10 Brazilians are in Khan Yunis, in the south of the region, and another 19 will try to travel from northern Gaza to the city in the morning. The group tried to leave a school where they were sheltering, but had to return to the location because the bus that would take them was late and it was not safe to travel at night. There were bombings on the path taken by the vehicle.

“[Os brasileiros] they would leave on this bus, which will transport them tomorrow. And what we proposed is that they leave and be taken to an airport, a location very close to the border, where a Brazilian Air Force plane will be waiting.”Vieira told journalists shortly after the UN Security Council (United Nations) meeting.

The chancellor also said that the new route negotiated with the Egyptian government is the “only way out” of Palestinian territory safely.

Israel had given a 24-hour deadline for civilians to leave the northern Gaza region. The deadline ended at 6pm Brasília time. According to international news agencies, the Israeli army is preparing to enter the region.

The Brazilian government sent a plane on Thursday (October 12, 2023), for use by the Presidency of the Republic, to repatriate the group. The aircraft is in Rome, Italy, awaiting authorization to proceed to Egypt, where it is expected to land near the border with Gaza. According to Vieira, it is still not possible to know what time the aircraft should take off.