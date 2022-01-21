The skillful Uruguayan youth winger, leonardo fernandez, arrived in Mexican soccer in the Clausura 2020 as part of the Red Devils of Toluca, having been loaned by the UANL Tigers and due to the impact it generated in ‘La Bombonera’ in only 10 dates that tournament lasted (he played 14 games, he scored eight goals and gave three assists between league and cup).
For the Guard1anes 2020, the UANL Tigers requested his arrival in Nuevo León to begin his process with them (they signed him young and gave him to other teams so he could have a shot).
However, in a year and a half in San Nicolás de los Garza, he did not receive the full confidence of Ricardo Ferretti nor of Michael Herrera, so his time with the cats did not prosper, while, for his part, Toluca wanted to sign him and they were able to hire him for the beginning of 2022.
And after appearing in the first two days with the choricero team, in an interview for TUDN, the attacker from Uruguay attributed the trust they have in him, the Mexican directive to have a good performance.
“In Toluca it was seen that from the first moment one was trusted and in Tigres not so much and if he did not do something out of the ordinary he was not taken into account and that led to him not having as many minutes, they are situations that occur and that leave learning and teachings to continue growing”
– Leonard Fernandez.
“The comfort of feeling important (has made a difference), when a player feels good, I don’t want to say that in Tigres I felt bad, but in Toluca I feel a great affinity, the DT’s trust one and it goes through there, this just started It is a game that we had and we won”, he indicated.
And with all that, the Uruguayan footballer highlights all the teachings he has had from various coaches such as Ferretti, Herrera Y Ambriz.
“Tuca (Ferretti) knows a lot about soccer, Miguel (Herrera) also and Nacho (Ambriz) what he likes soccer I love and that is what I rescue from them that has stayed with me. I learned a lot from Tuca”, he stated.
