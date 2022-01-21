Cruz Azul continues to move in the transfer market to strengthen its squad in Clausura 2022. The team led by Juan Reynoso needs a striker to fill the position that Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez left vacant. The cement group had sounded out the possibility of Luciano Vietto and at some point it sounded on behalf of Raúl Ruidíaz to reach La Noria, however, everything indicates that the chosen one will be Iván Morales, player of Colo Colo.
According to the information published by the Récord newspaper, the Celestial Machine will make the effort to add to its ranks the element that currently militates in the Cacique. The cement producers would have made a first offer of 350 thousand dollars for the pass of the striker who ends his contract with the Chilean team in June 2022. The Colo Colo board would expect a better offer from Cruz Azul.
One of the main obstacles that could complicate the arrival of the 22-year-old attacker at the Celeste Machine is that Iván Morales, along with his representative, are looking for the player to remain a free agent so that in the summer he can join a club in the Old Continent . Cruz Azul will make an effort to hire the striker who was recently called up by his team to face the Conmebol qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Signing with Cruz Azul in the winter transfer market or spending six months in Colo Colo and looking for an adventure in Europe, these are the two options that the young Chilean striker is considering. Which of these will you end up opting for?
