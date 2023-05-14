The mystery of the dynamics of the accident in which Emily Vegliante died at the age of 23 and the messages of condolence published on social networks

They are all shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of Emily Vigilante, the young Carabiniera and 23-year-old mother, who died following an accident with a colleague. The latter is also hospitalized, in very serious conditions.

She was originally from Only a littlein the province of Benevento, but she had moved to Emilia Romagna for some time, to follow her biggest dream: take service and put on the uniform.

It was the afternoon of Thursday 11 May, between 3.30pm and 4pm. Precisely near the bend for Renazzo in Cento, located in the province of Ferrara. Emily was in the passenger side of one Fiat Puntowith a colleague of his.

It is not yet clear where they were headed. When suddenly, the Punto and a Peugeot driven by a 49-year-old local collided, most likely in a front.

It was Emily who had the worst, since the blow took her in the passenger side. As a result, the rescuers who intervened found themselves faced with a heartbreaking scene. The car with the two Carabinieri on board had become a pile of sheet metal.

Furthermore, the two agents were stuck inside. For this reason, in addition to the intervention of the police, it was also necessary that of the Fire Brigade, who worked for a long time to free them.

Messages of condolence for Emily Vegliante

Unfortunately for Emily the doctors were unable to do anything. Because of the impact she has lost his life instantly. The colleague, on the other hand, was urgently airlifted to the hospital for serious injuries injuries reported.

The dynamics of this accident, for the moment is still unknown. Only further investigations will shed light on this episode. The young woman, in addition to leaving her companion, also a Carabiniere and his family members, also left a child of just 5 years.