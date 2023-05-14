Column | The Lions washed their faces after the bottom contact – The top players stepped forward

Finland’s game was still far from complete despite the opening victory, writes Jari Perkiö.

Last spring final hero Sakari Manninen emerged from the struggling front of the Lions when it was needed in the plight of another World Cup struggle.

Manninen had two hits in the German net and showed the leadership expected of top players.

An upward trend was also visible Kaapo Kako and before everything Kasperi Kapanen in excerpts. Kapanen’s choice was criticized on several occasions after modest EHT performances. Now he put flour in the mouths of all the doubters.

excelled in the NHL Mikko Rantanen woke up from hibernation as the game progressed. In the final set, the world-class striker already showed a few world-class flashes.

Those who excelled in last spring’s WC tournament Mikael Granlund and Miro Heiskanen Expectations also peaked regarding Rantanen.

Germany has been one of the top contenders in the big puck countries for a long time and organized one Olympic bomb (silver in 2018), but this bar is no longer high enough for Leijon.

When Jukka Jalonen the successful machine led by has won three of the four most recent value tournaments and lost the gold in the fourth event only in the overtime of the final, we are allowed to expect much more from the team than has been seen in the first two World Cup matches this spring.

Of course, Finland improved significantly from the US opening, but there was no other direction after the perfect bottom contact. However, it is clear that Saturday’s performance is not enough to begin with.

There are still enough problems both offensively and defensively. Once again, we saw that we can’t afford to take unnecessary risks. Germany immunized once with superiority and once soon after two consecutive penalties by the Lions.

The lions the opening win was important, above all, in terms of the hockey people’s passion for the game. The spring carnival is running even more boisterously. There were promising indications of the awakening of Leijona fans on Saturday night at the Nokia Arena.

From the point of view of the result, even another loss would not have mattered much. The current tournament format guarantees a playoff spot even in a bad tournament for a team of Leijoni’s caliber. Finland has never been out of the top eight in the playoff era that started in the spring of 1992.

Sweden, which finished ninth, had an unimaginable accident at work the other spring.

The lions The World Cup work continues on Monday with the always exciting hegemony match against Sweden.

This is the last big milestone to gauge the hosts’ batting prowess. Success would bring peace to the development of the success process. Everyone knows that the real test of the team will be in the quarter-finals, which will be played a week and a half later.

You can’t draw any big conclusions from the fights between France, Hungary, Austria and Denmark, which are hushed up in between.

The Sweden game is a significant test of maturity also in a historical light. Finland has never been able to beat Sweden in a home World Cup. Sweden has won five out of nine meetings and there have been four draws.

There are some very bitter moments in the group. The worst meltdown was experienced in the spring of 2003, when Leijonat lost a 5–1 lead in the quarterfinals. Real men were also seen in 1991, when Sweden rose from a 2–4 ​​situation to level with two in the final minute Mats Sundin’s by hitting

Sweden has not been an enemy to Finland for a long time. Therefore, it is high time for the Lions to shine their shield in front of the home crowd as well.