After twelve games without losing after their last loss against the Miami Heat, the Cavaliers suffered their fifth loss in the regular season at home against the Pacers (93-108). The Indiana franchise came back in the second half due to the inability of the Cleveland team to react. In this way, they are the only undefeated NBA team in 2025 along with the Kings, both with six wins this year.

The locals had Andrew Nembhard (19 points), Paskal Siakam (18 points and nine rebounds) and Myles Turner (15 points and ten rebounds) as leaders. In the group led by Kenny Atkinson, the performances of Evan Mobley (16 points and 12 rebounds), Darius Garland (20 points) and Donovan Mitchell (19 points) were not worth it.

In a game in which the tone was irregularity on the part of both franchises, the Celtics managed to prevail against the Pelicans with suffering until the last second (120-119). The Boston club needed the best of a stellar Tatum (38 points and 11 rebounds), in addition to the necessary collaboration of Porzingis (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (16 points and eight rebounds and seven assists).

On the New Orleans team, the good versions shown by Trey Murphy II (30 points and seven rebounds) and Dejounte Murray (26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists) were not enough.

In Utah, the Nets fell in overtime of an agonizing and changing game against the Jazz (112-111). The hosts relied on the solid game of Isaiah Collier (23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists), Collin Sexton (21 points and five assists) and Svi Mykhailiuk (16 points).

In the squad coached by Jordi Fernández, Tosan Evbuomwan (22 points and five rebounds), Ziaire Williams (19 points and six rebounds) and Nic Claxton (14 points and 12 rebounds) stood out.

On the other hand, the Thunder swept the Wizards on the road 95-136. In the Oklahoma team, Shai (27 points and seven rebounds), Aaron Wiggins (23 points and nine rebounds) and Jalen Williams (17 points and six rebounds) were in charge.

In the franchise originally from Washington, the contributions of Corey Kispert (17 points) and Jordan Poole (13 points) stood out.

