Friday, January 5, 2024, 1:51 p.m.



The owner of a pleasure boat located, on Thursday afternoon, the body of a diver next to Isla Grosa. The Civil Guard has launched an investigation to try to determine the causes of death. In the absence of autopsy results, everything indicates that it could have been due to a tragic accident.

The owner of a yacht gave notice, around 4:00 p.m. this Thursday, after finding the body of a man wearing underwater fishing clothing floating in the sea, according to sources from the Armed Institute. The body appeared about 200 meters from a semi-rigid boat that could belong to the deceased.

The maritime service of the Civil Guard approached the area and transported the body to the body. He was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine for the autopsy.