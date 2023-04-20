A new teasers confirm the exit date Of The Outlast Trials in early access, set as we know for May 18th. However, Red Barrels also took advantage of the opportunity to talk about the console versions of the game, of which very little is still known.

“We are working to make The Outlast Trials playable on as many platforms with features as possible cross platform but without cross-progression,” reads the studio’s message. “This will take time but we aim to have everything ready for the release of the final version.”

Some time ago we tried The Outlast Trials, finding the experience amusing and at the same time quite disturbing cooperative developed by Red Barrels, which stands as a sort of spin-off with respect to the two chapters published so far.

In this case, in fact, the plot of the game is limited to a series of preambles that see our character captured and locked up in a structure to be subjected, together with other unfortunates like him, to a sort of cruel social experiment on people’s survival skills in high-risk situations.