Uriel Antunawho scored the goal for the Mexican National Team on Wednesday in their friendly against the United States, was happy to have signed a goal but regretted that El Tri let the victory escape in the last minutes.

“I’m happy with the goal but dissatisfied because they tied us almost to the last one,” said the winger after the game in statements to TUDN.

“Unfortunately (the US goal) comes from a counter game that was almost a goal for us and that’s where we tie. But hey, it’s a matter of adapting. I think that the team is adapting more and more to what the teacher is asking of us, ”he added.

Despite having more and better chances, Mexico added their fifth game in a row without winning against the United States (two draws and three losses) and has not beaten their eternal rival since a friendly in September 2019.

Uriel Antuna celebrating his score with the Mexican National Team/AFP

Antuna overtook the Mexican team in minute 55 and Ferreira, in minute 82, equalized the score for the United States just after Rodríguez sent a shell to the crossbar that could have made it 0-2.

the goal of antuna It was preceded by a huge blunder by Long, who lost a ball in midfield and left the Mexican striker alone, who, after a great ride, defined calmly and with great quality.

Apart from the final draw of the team led by Diego CoccaAntuna considered that “it was a good game in general” and urged the Mexican team “To continue working on the details.”

Although the star players of both squads missed this friendly because it was not a FIFA date, this match served as a preview for the semifinal of the League of Nations that will be played by Mexico and the United States in June.