The developer Obsidian Yes is sorry via Reddit for i The Outer Worlds: Spacers’s Choice Edition performance issues. The game was released on March 7, 2023 on PC, PlayStaion 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to including DLC, this version of the game promised a dynamic weather system, a revamped lighting system, and improved loading times.

“I’m sorry you all experienced performance issues with The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition,” reads the shared post on Reddit. “I understand how frustrating this can be, and rest assured that the Private Division team is working to release a patch as soon as possible. When we have more information about that patch, we will make sure to let everyone know.”

“If you experience any other issues while playing, please feel free to submit a support ticket to Private Division. This is The Outer Worlds dedicated support and we are doing our best to funnel all information to them so they can find solutions.” as quickly as possible.”

Performance issues were reported by players immediately after release for both the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. The game also has a very bad rating on Steam at the moment.

For now, therefore, the situation has not improved, but at least we have the certainty that the team is working on the problems and that – at some point – some kind of fix will arrive. In the meantime, we can only wait: if you intend to buy the game, you will have to wait or opt for the older generation versions.