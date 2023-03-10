Technology | WSJ: Elon Musk is planning his own small town in Texas

According to the permit drawings obtained by the magazine, a residential area of ​​at least 110 small houses has been planned for the town called Snailbrook, where Musk’s employees could live on rent.

A technology entrepreneur Elon Musk is planning to build his own city near the factory under construction of the space rocket company Space X in Texas, USA. Tells about the plans The Wall Street Journal newspaper (WSJ).

According to the newspaper’s report, Musk and his company have acquired at least 3,500 acres, or more than 14 square kilometers, of land near the city of Austin.

According to the WSJ, executives at Musk’s tunnel construction company Boring have discussed establishing a small town called Snailbrook in an area located about 35 kilometers from Austin, according to local officials.

To the area according to the drawings submitted to the authorities, at least 110 small houses are planned, where the employees of Musk’s companies could live at low rents.

According to the WSJ, Musk and his employees had told landowners in the area that they planned to establish some sort of utopian community along the Colorado River. Some package houses, a swimming pool, a sports field and a gym are already standing in the area of ​​the planned city.

Town’s the name, which means snail hole in Finnish, refers to the mascot of the tunneling company Boring, which is a snail, according to the WSJ.

According to Texas law, a city must have at least 201 residents before it can petition to join a regional government. Bastrop’s regional administration has not yet received an application from Musk or his close circle.

Musk and his representatives did not respond to WSJ’s inquiries.