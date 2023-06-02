After years that Ghoneim spent on the run since 2013, inciting against his country and its institutions, trying to exploit all opportunities and play on all contradictions in order to reap any personal gains, the Turkish authorities refused to grant him the nationality of the country, according to Ghoneim’s statement in a video he posted Thursday on his YouTube channel. , in which he said that he was looking for a new home after being denied citizenship for the fourth time.

black history

Cairo places the fugitive Brotherhood, Wajdi Ghoneim, on the terrorist lists, after the Cairo Criminal Court ruled that he be executed in the case known in the media as the “Wajdi Ghoneim cell” in 2017.

The Egyptian authorities accuse him, according to the text of the investigations of the “cell” case, which were published in local newspapers, of establishing a terrorist group, against the law, to practice violence and extremism, between 2013 and 2015.

On September 8, 2018, Circuit 28 of Terrorism, in the Criminal Court, south of Cairo, sentenced Ghoneim and a number of Brotherhood leaders to death in the case of the “dispersal of the Rabaa sit-in.”

On April 21, 2015, the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced a number of Brotherhood leaders to 20 times imprisonment in the “Ittihadi Violence” case, including Wajdi Ghoneim.

Ghoneim also faces charges in several other cases related to obstructing the provisions of the constitution and laws, preventing state institutions and public authorities from carrying out their work, assaulting the personal freedom of citizens, and harming national unity and social peace, according to the investigations of Case No. 397 of 2014, Supreme State Security, registered with No. 75 of the year 2016 Supreme State Security Offenses.

Investigations by the Egyptian Public Prosecution also showed that, in the same case, Ghoneim had called for expiation of the ruler and the legitimacy of revolting against him, changing the system of government by force, and profaning the blood of Christians and their places of worship.

Ghoneim is hostile to Copts, women, and Muslims who do not belong to the group, and he has a long history of shedding people’s blood in many situations, according to his incitements spread through his YouTube channel, as he used to accuse rulers of infidelity.

The outcast terrorist

Some writers also describe him, in proportion to the life he lived. A country did not tolerate him and did not allow him to reside in it or grant him its nationality. He has been imprisoned dozens of times in Egypt and abroad for his hostile behavior and extremist ideology.

He was imprisoned eight times inside Egypt, and six times outside it, and he is on the lists of terrorism in both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He was also banned from entering the United Kingdom for “inciting others to commit terrorist acts.”

In 2001, Wajdi Ghoneim traveled to the United States of America, at the invitation of the Islamic organization NAIF, which is run by the Brotherhood in America, and in 2004 he was arrested there on charges of threatening US national security and violating immigration laws, and he fled the United States.

After being expelled from the United States of America, he made Bahrain his destination, and there he resided for three years before Bahrain decided to expel him in 2007.

Switzerland and Canada prevented him from entering their territories, and from Bahrain, Wajdi Ghoneim moved to South Africa, where he was arrested after a stay of no more than 3 months.

South Africa expelled him from its land, so he traveled to Yemen, from which he was also expelled, so he went to Malaysia, and after another attempt to return from Malaysia to Yemen, he was arrested in Sanaa.

leader of the takfiris

Ghoneim was known for his incitement and expiation for everyone, whether they were presidents, artists, security agencies, or men of thought, so Adel Imam and the Egyptian scientist Ahmed Zewail declared blasphemy, and the Brotherhood terrorist said on a satellite TV screen in a statement that was circulated widely, that Zewail is an infidel and may not have mercy on him, The Egyptian Dar Al-Iftaa responded to him as “a statement issued by ignorance and takfiri tendency.”

And he went far in a video circulating in 2014, in which everyone who listened to the song “Teslam Al-Ayadi” declared blasphemy.