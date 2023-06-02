Friday, June 2, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía: ‘new play’, caught in the Colombian consulate, the plan

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in Sports
Piqué and Clara Chía: ‘new play’, caught in the Colombian consulate, the plan


Clara Chía and Piqué

The young woman would have had a panic attack as a result of the harassment of the press.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique / Private file. TIME

The young woman would have had a panic attack as a result of the harassment of the press.

In Spain there is talk of the ex-soccer player’s strategy.

Gerard Piqué He does everything for his children, who no longer live with him and live with their mother, Shakiraas agreed in the agreement they signed in December of last year.

Miami, United States, It has been the site that the Colombian has chosen to settle with them and where Piqué must go to visit them.

See also  Piqué, caught: a prince with a new queen, neither Shakira, nor Clara Chía

(Piqué breaches custody agreement, Shakira explodes and will take drastic measures)
(Wild: fans invade the field, fight and lock up players, chaos, video)

The media have warned that Piqué will meet with sasha and milan in Miami since this Friday, although nothing has been confirmed.

What do they do?

But what causes curiosity is that the former defender of Barcelona went to the consulate of Colombia accompanied by Clara Chia Martihis girlfriend.

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

They say that Piqué entered the building, but got on the wrong floor and had to go down the stairs.

While he was doing his rounds, his girlfriend waited for him outside the consulate. Sure, the alarms went off.

Hypothesis

And there are two hypotheses that are handled. The first, that Piqué was legalizing some of his children’s documents and the second, that he is planning to travel to Colombia, although it would not be well received.
(Sebastián Villa: the new video that has him against the wall for gender violence) (Mourning: absurd death of a cyclist in training, the pedal came off and “he shot out”)

Sports

See also  The players forgotten by 'Tata' Martino in the last squad list

