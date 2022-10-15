Otolaryngologist Malchenko said that snoring is one of the main causes of death in a dream

Otolaryngologist, otoneurologist Olga Malchenko in an interview with Ura.ru named snoring is one of the main reasons a person can die while sleeping. She also pointed out that snoring itself is only a symptom of another disease.

“If this is complicated snoring, then with the mildest degree there is a risk of arterial hypertension, increased blood pressure, increased intracranial pressure. A person does not get enough sleep and daytime sleepiness begins, working capacity and quality of life decrease. Snoring to a high degree, that is, with respiratory arrest, is one of the most common causes of death in a person’s sleep, ”the specialist said.

In addition, according to her, there are different types of snoring. It can occur in violation of nasal breathing due to diseases in the nasal cavity, polyps, cysts, curvature of the septum. In the case of normal nasal breathing, it may appear due to problems with the palate, for example, in chronic tonsillitis or adenoids. Finally, snoring in some cases occurs with problems with being overweight.

Earlier, the somnologist Sofia Cherkasova warned that the supine position when snoring threatens to stop breathing in a dream. According to Cherkasova, some women sleep on their backs so that their face does not “crumple” and wrinkles do not form, but instead of the expected effect, they get sleep problems.