On December 24, 1975, a tradition began in Spain that still endures today. Just before Christmas Eve dinner, the King (then the newly minted Juan Carlos I, today Felipe VI) appears on television in Spanish homes to deliver his Christmas speech. Year after year the background and shape changes. The current staging to congratulate the Spaniards on the holidays, to review the year, is nothing like the one that inaugurated this tradition. Then, the current king emeritus was accompanied by Queen Sofía, Prince Felipe and the infantas Elena and Cristina, and addressed his compatriots, papers in hand, in front of a large Nativity scene. The following years, Don Juan Carlos already appeared before the cameras alone, the same as King Felipe does now.

2014



Don Felipe made his debut in the Christmas speeches in a waiting room in Zarzuela that was conditioned for the purpose. The same room where Felipe and Letizia were photographed with the newborn Leonor.

The photographs showed a hug from the emeritus to Felipe VI on the day of his abdication, an image of the Kings and their daughters, another of Felipe and Letizia and a painting with a portrait of the Queen as a child.

Although his father almost always used Zarzuela's office to address the nation on Christmas Eve, Felipe VI has chosen various scenarios in his nine speeches to date. All of them studied to the millimeter, leaving nothing to chance, preventing the chosen space from overshadowing the message. It is anecdotal, but what has always accompanied the King in these years has been the flag of Spain and an Easter flower. Photographs, furniture and more have been changing.

2015



His second speech was the most solemn given to date. Perhaps also carried by the chosen setting: the throne room of the Royal Palace, where, he himself explained, “the State acts are celebrated in which we want to express, with the greatest dignity and solemnity, the greatness of Spain.”

The setting, its historical paintings and tapestries, were intended to support its message days after elections, those of December 20, which marked the beginning of political instability.

2016



Institutional paralysis marked a 2016 in which there was a repeat election and an internal crisis in the PSOE due to Sánchez's resistance to allowing Rajoy to become president. That was why Felipe VI chose his official office for the Christmas message. In these rooms, surrounded by objects and documents that accompany him daily, he carried out the bulk of his activity in the face of a paralyzed country.

It presides over the portrait of King Carlos III, the favorite monarch of Felipe VI; In fact, in his office he had a painting of Philip I of Parma that accompanied the reign of Juan Carlos I removed to hang one of Charles III.

2017



The Audience Hall of the Zarzuela Palace was the setting chosen by the King in 2017, a year marked by the Catalan independence challenge that caused an illegal referendum on October 1.

King Charles III, in the form of a bust, was once again present in his speech.

2018



It was the first time that the King repeated the stage and addressed the nation again from the Zarzuela Audience Hall.

In his fifth Christmas Eve speech, Felipe VI shared the spotlight with Princess Leonor, present in the only photograph of both of them at the heiress's first public reading on her 13th birthday. A gesture with which he wanted to highlight the continuity of the Crown.

2019



Again from the Audience Hall, the space where Felipe VI receives his guests before dispatching them.

The King gave his speech in front of a single photograph, in which the Royal Family appears surrounded by the group with the 41 people who were awarded decorations of the Order of Civil Merit. Along with the photo, a copy of the Constitution and a historical volume on 'The Distinguished Order of the Golden Fleece', from National Heritage.

2020



To close a year marked by the pandemic and also by his father's financial scandals, Felipe VI returned to the Audience Hall again.

There was a lot of expectation in case he was referring to Don Juan Carlos, but the references were veiled, reaffirming his ethical commitment above his personal one. The one who did want to give prominence again was Leonor, who appeared next to him in the only photograph that could be seen in the room.

2021



For the 2021 Christmas Eve speech, Felipe VI showed the nation another room in Zarzuela, a room adjacent to the Audience Hall, with a more minimalist style, but with more elements to analyze.

Three photos were visible: their daughters on their visit to the Montejo de la Sierra biosphere reserve (Madrid), a portrait of the Kings with their daughters in Marivent and two snapshots of Felipe VI's interventions at the UN and in the European Parliament.

2022



Last year, Don Felipe returned to the Audience Hall, with practically the same staging as the other four occasions in which he chose said setting.

This time, the only photograph that was seen was the family photo from the gala dinner that the Kings had offered to the heads of State and Government who participated that year in the NATO Summit in Madrid.

The 2023 Christmas speech has already been recorded. It is always done two or three days before it is broadcast on television. But, as in previous years, nothing has transpired, neither about the content nor the continent. The Audience Hall, the scene of five of the nine speeches given to date, gains strength as a setting for another year. If so, and only one photograph can be seen, there seems no doubt that it will be Princess Leonor's oath of the Constitution. It has been, without a doubt, the great act of the monarchy in 2023.