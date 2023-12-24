Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 17:26

For those who like heat, the expectation is that temperatures should remain high until next Tuesday, the 26th, that is, on Monday, the 25th, the day on which Christmas is celebrated, the day promises to be quite hot, with thermometers varying between 21 ºC and 31 ºC and low possibility of rain in the city of São Paulo, according to information from the meteorology company Meteoblue.

After heavy rains that caused deaths and damage in the state of São Paulo, in addition to flooding and falling trees in the capital of São Paulo, Sunday, 24th, Christmas Eve, began with few clouds, which favors the rapid rise in temperatures.

“Rain showers occur in isolation from the early afternoon with moderate to heavy intensity at times, increasing the potential for flooding. However, in the hours close to Christmas dinner, there is no forecast of significant rain, only increased cloudiness”, states the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of São Paulo City Hall.

On Monday, on Christmas Day, the atmospheric scenario remains unstable and with conditions for storms throughout the day, adds the municipal body.

After Saturday, the 23rd, the highest incidence of rain in the capital of São Paulo is expected for Tuesday, according to estimates from the meteorology company Meteoblue, although it may also rain on other days.

On Wednesday, 27th, the temperature is expected to drop in the city of São Paulo, remaining between 18 ºC and 23 ºC.

The predicted temperatures are as follows:

– Sunday: between 21 ºC and 29 ºC;

– Monday: between 21 ºC and 32 ºC;

– Tuesday: between 19 ºC and 28 ºC;

– Wednesday: between 18 ºC and 23 ºC.

São Paulo coast

In Guarujá, according to Meteoblue, temperatures are expected to remain around 30 ºC at least until Tuesday. During Christmas, thermometers vary between 23 ºC and 31 ºC, with a low chance of rain.

The same scenario is predicted for Praia Grande, where the maximum temperature should be 31 ºC.

In Riviera de São Lourenço, thermometers should vary between 24 ºC and 33 ºC, with sun and increasing clouds in the morning.

According to Climatempo, there is a possibility of rain in the afternoon.

For Ubatuba, the situation will be similar, with temperatures ranging between 22 ºC and 34 ºC.