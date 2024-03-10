Spanish representation at the awards

In this edition the Spanish representation in the awards is carried out by The Snow Societyby Juan Antonio Bayona, (nominated for best international film and best makeup and hairdressing) and Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, (which is up for the statuette as best animated film).

It is very likely that Berger will not win the Oscar for best animated feature film (for bets he is in third place), but his Robot Dreams It has come very far, winning the European Film Award for Best Animated Feature and the Annie (the Oscar for this technique) in the independent production category. Berger has only made four feature films, two of them without words although with music and sound, and he thinks more like a music composer than a filmmaker: not in vain is he a cousin of the Uranga brothers, the founders of Mocedades. Here is an analysis of his work.

For its part, The Snow Societyswept this year's Goya awards with 12 awards, becoming the third film in history that has won the most big heads, including best film and best direction. In addition, this story about the plane crash in the Andes on October 13, 1972 is among the 10 most viewed non-English speaking films in the history of Netflix. One of the categories for which it is nominated is best makeup. Here you can read a report about the sisters Ana and Belén López-Puigcerver, and David Martí and Montse Ribé who are competing to win the award.

Furthermore, in this report you can read how the teams from the two films landed in Los Angeles.