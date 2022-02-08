Mexico. The emotion of one more delivery of the Oscar awards is already felt now in its 2022 edition, which will be next March 27 in Los Angeles, California, USA, a month after other years-

The 2022 Oscar Awards are getting closer, and with the announcement of the nominations at other galas such as the Bafta and Golden Globes, the Oscar is the favorite of many and the one they hope to see with more desire and enthusiasm.

According to information in several news portals, this year 2022 the Oscar awards will be held a month later than other years due to the fact that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), They decided not to compete against the Super Bowl, which will be this Sunday, February 13.

Where to see the nominations for the Oscars 2022?

Starting at 8:18 a.m. (Miami time) (7:18 a.m. Mexico time), moviegoers will be able to learn about the 23 categories of Oscar nominees.

The transmission can be followed through the Academy’s social networks, as well as on its official YouTube account.

“Dune”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Alley of Lost Souls”, “Belfast, “Licorice Pizza” and “Don’t Look Up” are the critics’ favorite films to compete in this edition.

The votes concluded last Thursday, February 3, and the nominees will be announced on Tuesday, February 8.

The announcement will be made in two parts. and can be followed live thanks to the Academy’s official sites (oscar.com and oscars.org) and their YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts at dawn 5:18 am in Los Angeles (08:18 am in Ecuador).

Then the candidates will be announced for the remaining categories: film, director, leading actor, leading actress, photography, documentary short film, documentary feature film, editing, art direction, international film, animated film, original song, makeup and hairstyle, visual effects.

Read more: The famous ex-host of the Hoy program is taken to the hospital in serious condition

The Oscar awards will be delivered on March 27 at the legendary Dolby Theater in Hollywood with a ceremony that hopes to return to the traditional format.