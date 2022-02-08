“Why?” Andreas Sander called out into the bright blue sky of Yanqing after crossing the finish line. Also at the Olympic Super-G this Tuesday, the noble technician from North Rhine-Westphalia made a nice run on the slope called “The Rock”. But Rock’n Roll works differently: Eighth place at the Olympic Games. 1.27 seconds behind. A respectable result, but again not the “bang” we had hoped for this season.

Romed Baumann’s seventh place (+1.16) also fits into the picture: good, but not brilliant. Simon Jocher in 13th place (+1.58) and Josef Ferstl in 18th place (+2.22). complete the tableau. “Everything has to be right for a medal, not everything was right today,” Baumann analyzed on ARD.

The Austrian Matthias Mayer once again showed how it’s done. Although he had already traveled to China as a double Olympic champion and had another bronze medal from the previous day’s downhill behind him, the 31-year-old once again won an Olympic gold medal. Mayer seemed almost over-motivated when he just managed to avoid falling out of the starting gate before the start. He was just able to keep his balance – and then the Austrian with number 13 showed a wild ride, always very close to the tipping edge, but controlled enough to race to the finish line with the best time. The clock showed 1:19.94 seconds: 1st place. Three gold medals in three Olympic Games in a row – no other alpine athlete had managed that before him. “Unfortunately we don’t have Matthias Mayer with us,” said national coach Christian Schwaiger.

In the finish area, the two Norwegians Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, who had previously toyed with a double win, fell silent. “Let’s go” Kilde shouted after his run. And Sejersted had also celebrated in wild Viking style. Shortly thereafter, however, they finally fell silent as American Ryan Cochran-Siegle sped to silver just behind Mayer, a mere 0.04 seconds from the Austrian. The top favorite Kilde was left with bronze – only or at least, that was the question for him?







The day was disappointing for the Swiss, who were still enthusiastic the day before: Gold candidate Marco Odermatt retired after a good one-minute drive after a strong performance when he could no longer withstand the pressure after the banked curve. Downhill Olympic champion Beat Feuz, on the other hand, was 15 seconds on the road before he had to swing down because he missed a goal.

The German speed drivers also had to line up once again in the beaten field. One year after the jubilant World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo with two silver medals in downhill and Super-G for Sander and Baumann, the Olympic medal dreams had finally faded, which in the years before had also included the two Kitzbühel victories of Thomas Dreßen (downhill) and Ferstl (Super-G) had contributed.

During the entire Olympic winter, the German speed riders were not as successful as hoped. Not a single podium place had jumped out for her in the 13 speed races of the season. But at least five of them had qualified for the Olympics, which would have been a sensation a few years ago.







And the best of them was still missing: Dreßen is still in rehabilitation after a hip operation. But it is unclear whether the 28-year-old will be able to return to full fitness: his body, which only looks like a bear from the outside, seems too vulnerable.

At the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, not a single German had qualified for the downhill. The German Ski Association (DSV) even toyed with dissolving the speed group entirely.



The way back to the extended world class was successful because the current head coach, Christian Schwaiger, together with his boss at the time, Mathias Bertold, began to build up a new team around Ferstl and Sander after the low point in Sochi. Team spirit instead of lone fighters was the basic idea that the two Austrians anchored in the German team. Training giant slalom turns to improve the basic technique provided the necessary basic skiing skills. The tireless filing of the material is also part of the concept of working your way back into the world elite.

The ultimate problem, however, remains the head. To fully engage in the ride is an art in itself, according to the Alpine riders. Sander is considered a master of perfection. But throughout the season he has been struggling with always wanting to do it “too well”. If it feels too supple while driving, he realizes, then it can’t really be good. Too perfect is just not fast enough.