Extraordinary comeback of Jannik against the Spaniard: 7-5 5-7 7-5 in over three hours of battle. The blue cancels a match point in the second set and comeback from 2-5 in the third, canceling four more balls for the match and then closing it

Incredible victory of Jannik Sinner in the third round of the Miami tournament. The Italian tennis player saves five match-points against Carreno Busta (one in the second set, four in the third), re-emerges from 2-5 0-30 in the third set and reaches the round of 16, where he will face Nick Kyrgios: the challenge in Indian Wells between the two she had jumped for the withdrawal of the South Tyrolean. If the one against Emil Ruusuvuori had been a sweaty victory (10-8 at the tie-break of the third, with the opponent who served for the match), the one with Carreno will be remembered for a long time: 5-7 7-5 7-5 in over three hours. With teeth and personality – despite a less than perfect physical condition – the pupil of Simone Vagnozzi is still in the tournament. See also Davis, Italy is at the Finals! Musetti eliminates Slovakia. Volandri: "Special Victory"

The first two sets – In the first set Sinner has the great opportunity to direct the match, with the turn at 5-4 to close. But Carreno finds new solutions – splendid the wrist passer for the 15-40 – and breaks Jannik’s serve, before another break for the final 7-5. The trend of the second set is in line with what happened at the end of the first: Carreno more precise and effective, Sinner not very brilliant (even from a physical point of view there seems to be a gap between the two). The Spaniard’s batting turns go smoothly, while the Italian has to struggle to keep his serve: three break points saved by Jannik, a very heavy one because it is also a match point at 5-4. It is the key episode of the set: in the following game Sinner gets the break to zero – taking advantage of Carreno’s fogging after the missed opportunity – and closes the partial 7-5. See also Miami, draw the draw. Sinner and Berrettini towards the derby in the quarterfinals

Show in the third – The third set begins with unprecedented speed: the first five games go away quickly, with few exchanges and no break points. In the sixth, here is Carreno’s break: Sinner first saves himself twice with the service (first winning and ace), then he does not find the field with the forehand. It is 4-2 for the Spaniard, but once again he does not take advantage of the opportunity: Sinner breaks the serve at the last, at 5-3 for the opponent, but then he has to face four match-points on his turn to serve. . All saved, it goes on 5-5. To complete the work, Jannik gets the break and closes, incredibly, with another 7-5 at the second match-point.

March 28, 2022 (change March 28, 2022 | 01:08)

