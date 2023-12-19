The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo expelled the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from Nicaragua this Monday. In a statement issued by the organization's regional office, it is reported that they closed operations “at the request of the Nicaraguan authorities, thus ending their humanitarian mission in the country.”

The expulsion of the ICRC occurs when relatives of seven political prisoners denounce that the authorities of the La Modelo prison transferred the inmates to maximum security cells in retaliation for a hunger strike they began to demand better food and respect for their nightly rest hours. , since the guards bang on the gates, preventing people from falling asleep. They also demanded more frequent outings to the patio sol, more humane treatment from the jailers and the entry of reading material. One of the political prisoners was “savagely beaten,” according to the complaint.

The role of the ICRC has been vital regarding political prisoners in Nicaragua. In 2019, when the Ortega-Murillo family approved an Amnesty law that was highly questioned by human rights organizations, the ICRC was in charge of reconciling with opponents and the Government the list of 200 prisoners of conscience who were released from prison in that process. While in 2021, given the repeated complaints of torture and cruel and inhuman treatment that political prisoners suffered in the feared El Chipote prison, the organization requested a visit to check the status of the opponents who were banished in February 2023. in United States. However, the visit was never granted by the Sandinista regime.

“In 2018, the ICRC received authorization from the Nicaraguan authorities to open a mission in the country, focused on exclusively humanitarian objectives. In January 2019, the ICRC established a permanent Mission in Managua, and in March of that same year, the ICRC and the Government of Nicaragua formalized an agreement to visit detained people,” the Red Cross statement contextualizes without giving further details of its expulsion.

A relationship that hung by a few threads

However, the relationship with the Ortega-Murillos was already hanging by a few threads. In March 2022, the regime expelled Thomas Ess, head of mission of the ICRC. On that occasion, the ICRC office said it was unaware of the ruling party's reasons for withdrawing the approval of its head of mission. “He has taken us by surprise,” they said.

The ICRC's work in Nicaragua has focused in recent years on three major areas of work: “Supporting the Nicaraguan Red Cross to provide services to restore contact between family members and to strengthen its humanitarian work in favor of the most vulnerable people; prevent and address humanitarian consequences of the deprivation of liberty; and training activities on international humanitarian law, the legal framework applicable to tasks in which armed and security forces participate, and international human rights law.”

A work that had already been hit last May, when the Government canceled the legal status of the Nicaraguan Red Cross and confiscated its assets, which were granted to the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and renamed “White Cross of Nicaragua.”

Political prisoners in total lack of protection

Although in the statement issued on December 18 the ICRC “reiterates its availability to resume its dialogue and humanitarian action in Nicaragua,” human rights defenders expressed their concern at losing the only institutional loophole left in Nicaragua to advocate and care for the most vulnerable. of 90 political prisoners that the Ortega-Murillo family keep in their prisons this Christmas. A number that has been increasing every week – in an effect called “revolving door” – under a totalitarian regime that imprisons priests and even professors, such as Freddy Quezada, former professor at the National University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua).

Sociologist Quezada, 65, was kidnapped by civilians on Wednesday, November 29, after criticizing the presidential couple on social networks. The professor was later transferred to La Modelo prison.

“As it does in more than 80 countries, the work carried out by the ICRC has an exclusively humanitarian purpose, and strictly adheres to the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. Through direct action and bilateral and confidential dialogue with authorities, people affected by humanitarian consequences, and other key interlocutors, the ICRC works to promote environments that are respectful of human life and dignity,” the organization added in its statement. closing.