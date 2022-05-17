The original Power Rangers could return for their 30th anniversary in a special chapter that they would have already offered to the cast.

The information came through the site The Illuminerdiwhere it was ensured that all the actors from 1994 would be in negotiations to appear in a 44-minute episode.

It is necessary to point out that this rumor is nothing new, since A few weeks ago there was talk of a possible return of David Yostthe blue Power Ranger, for that occasion.

Thus Austin St. John, Amy Jo Johnson and Jason David Frank they would also share a screen for the first time since the end of the series.

Only the yellow Ranger would be missing, who died in an accident. Image: Saban.

The original Power Rangers could return in a unique way

Although on previous occasions we have already seen the appearance of the original Rangers, in 30 years they have not all been together.

Just to mention an example, Amy Jo Johnson and Jason David Frank They had a brief cameo in the 2017 moviealthough it did not have a great impact within the public.

For its part, Austin St. John returned as Jason Lee Scott at a meeting where his peers were stuffed with extras wearing the costumes of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Jason has returned on more than one occasion. Image: Saban.

So far there is no official information about this supposed offer, but if confirmed, it would possibly arrive in 2024, that is, 30 years after the broadcast of the last episode.

The project would contemplate that this last episode marks the definitive end of the series that arrived in 1993, so we would see a very nostalgic moment.

We’ll keep an eye out for future updates, but we hope the leak is true.

Would you like to see a new meeting of the power Rangers originals?