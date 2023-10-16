This Monday, October 16, the Peruvian justice system established the oral hearing within a criminal trial against the former president of Peru Alejandro Toledo. The prosecutor in charge requested 20 years and six months in prison for alleged collusion and money laundering, in a bribery case linked to the Odebrecht company.

17 years after his Government, the former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) faces justice in a case for the alleged crimes of collusion and money laundering. From the Barbadillo prison, where he has been held for six months, after being extradited from the United States, Toledo participated via telematics in the installation of the oral hearing against him in the Second National Collegiate Criminal Court.

The first criticism of the court, chaired by Zaida Pérez, was its decision to prevent the press from covering the trial independently. The Prosecutor’s Office said that publicity rights would be violated. However, the Court clarified that “it guarantees its transparency with the live broadcast via Justicia TV, which is national in scope, and to which all people have access without any discrimination.”

In this way, a criminal trial began for Toledo’s alleged participation in the corruption network of the well-known South Interoceanic Highway case, sections 2 and 3. The prosecutor in charge, José Domingo Pérez, in his opening statement detailed the network that involves to Toledo.

Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of receiving money in exchange for the awarding of works

“We are going to prove how Alejandro Toledo asked Maiman to use his bank accounts to receive bribe money from the Brazilians at Odebrecht,” said Domínguez, referring to the Israeli businessman and friend of the former president, Josef Maiman, who, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, is , the key piece of this case for his statements in which he confirmed having received the money by order of Toledo.

Domingo Pérez requested 20 years and six months in prison for Toledo because he had allegedly requested 35 million dollars in exchange for Odebrecht winning the tender for the Interoceánica project.

The Prosecutor’s Office has, said Domingo Pérez, documentary and testimonial evidence to prove its accusation. Jorge Barata, the former director of Odebrecht in Peru, is one of the witnesses for the accusing party. He confessed to having delivered the payments to Toledo, as well as to other Peruvian politicians and leaders.

“Toledo received representatives of Odebrecht at the Government Palace to negotiate the terms of the tender,” said the prosecutor. In his request, Domingo Pérez also requested nine years of disqualification against Toledo so that he cannot work in the public sector.

Later, the State Attorney’s Office supported allegations regarding civil reparation.