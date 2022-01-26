The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the optional application of the wage protection system to domestic workers as of tomorrow, optional, allowing employers to pay wages for this category electronically through banks, exchange offices and approved financial institutions, which are authorized to provide the service from the Central Bank.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Domestic Workers Affairs, Khalil Khoury, said that the application of the system helps employers pay the wages of domestic workers on the specified dates in the easiest way, in a manner that preserves their right to prove the payment process, which contributes to the stability of the relationship between the two parties.

He stressed that employers are allowed to pay wages through the system, whether through cash transfers to banks and exchange houses that provide the service, approved by the Central Bank, or through smart applications of these agencies, after contracting with them in accordance with the procedures followed. Khoury said that the categories of domestic workers mentioned in the law include: the employee, the sailor, the housekeeper, the cook, the guard, the private driver, the shepherd, the groomer, the falconer, the worker, the housekeeper, the farmer, the gardener, the private trainer, the private teacher, the private nurse, the delegate. Private, private agronomist.

He affirmed his confidence in the success of applying the wage protection system to domestic workers, especially since the ministry and its partners have acquired the experience necessary to operate it, as it has been applied to workers in the private sector since 2009, and it had a significant positive impact on the stability and transparency of the working relationship between employers and workers in the private sector.

It is noteworthy that the UAE was a pioneer in devising and implementing the system, which was later applied by several countries, after it was praised at the regional, Arab and international levels.



