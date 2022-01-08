Laporta has been confident in being able to close the signing of Erling Haaland in the summer market, it seems that the president of Barcelona together with his work team have made accounts throughout this month of management and consider having enough arrests to fight seriously the signature of the Norwegian striker.
However, Laporta must understand that it is not only about having the figures to close the signing of the Dortmund player, in the same way, it is necessary to fight with several of the best teams to convince Erling, a fact increases the risk of failure, for which, the culés already have a plan ‘B’ in case of not being able to sign Haaland.
According to information from Sport, in the event of losing the battle for Haaland, Barcelona would make an effort to sign the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, the best footballer at Manchester United in years and who has a clear desire to play in La Liga. Spain. The Lusitanian can adapt perfectly to the culé style, make his attack mates grow, in addition, he has outstanding goals and assists figures, one of the best in the world, and although he is not a forward, he could solve many deficiencies in Barcelona’s attack .
