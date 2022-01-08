16:46
Penalty in favor of FC Cartagena. The referee decrees the maximum penalty after reviewing the play, which also ends with a yellow card for Joaquín.
16:45
The referee will review the play.
16:44
Boateng falls in the area, the VAR is reviewing the play. Min. 44 ‘
16:42
Goal of SD Huesca. Throw-in that after a head hit, Escriche finishes off with a volley. Min. 42 ‘
16:40
The game is played again in the center of the field. Both teams are having a hard time getting past their defenses.
16:37
Yellow card for Juan Carlos Real for a foul on Boateng. Min. 37 ‘
16:34
Good move by Boateng, who goes alone, but ends up losing the ball inside the Huesca area. Min. 34 ‘
16:31
Cartagena is back in possession and seems to have woken up, a good shot from Álex Gallar, who goes for a corner. Min. 30 ‘
16:27
Huesca smell the goal and try it on Marc Martínez’s goal.
16:26
Marc Mateu takes a great shot down the left wing, which Marc Martínez manages to divert to a corner. Min. 26 ‘
16:24
Escriche’s header that leaves. Min. 24 ‘
16:21
The centered free kick ends up being cleared by Álex Gallar. Min. 21 ‘
16:20
Dangerous foul in favor of Huesca on Marc Mateu. Min. 20 ‘
16:17
Cartagena takes possession, but it is difficult for them to find holes in the defense of Huesca. Min. 18 ‘
16:12
Alcalá takes the ball after a good play by Escriche. Min. 12 ‘
16:10
First dangerous play for Cartagena, missing from the three-quarter zone that Gallar centers and that he does not find a forward, but that comes close to the post. Min. 10 ‘
16:08
Marc Martínez saved in two times after a Huesca corner kick. Min. 9 ‘
16:04
The first dangerous play for SD Huesca that went into the left wing, although the visiting player ended up offside. Min. 4 ‘
16:03
First minutes with the teams contesting the ball without taking much risk. Min. 3 ‘
16:00
Roll the ball and the game begins at Cartagonova.
15:56
If Cartagena manages to win today, it will be the second time that they have had three victories in a row this season in the Second Division.
15:53
Efesé’s last victory over Huesca occurred in the Copa del Rey in 2013, when the team took the victory by the minimum.
15:51
On the Albinegro bench: Andújar, Clavería, Ortuño, Prior, David Simón, Okazaki, Mo Dauda, Antoñito, Luna, Tejera, De la Bella and Xavi Pons.
15:50
XI of the SD Huesca: Andrés, Andrei Ratiu, Insua, Ignasi Miquel, F. Miguel, Juan Carlos Real, Seoane, Marc Mateu, Joaquín, Ferreiro and Escriche.
15:49
XI of FC Cartagena: Marc Martínez, Silva, Pablo Vázquez, Alcalá, Delmás, Boateng, Neskes, De Blasis, Cayarga, Álex Gallar and Rubén Castro.
15:48
Good afternoon and welcome to the live match between FC Cartagena and SD Huesca on the 23rd matchday of the 2021/22 Second Division season.
