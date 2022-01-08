16:46

Penalty in favor of FC Cartagena. The referee decrees the maximum penalty after reviewing the play, which also ends with a yellow card for Joaquín.

16:45

The referee will review the play.

16:44

Boateng falls in the area, the VAR is reviewing the play. Min. 44 ‘

16:42

Goal of SD Huesca. Throw-in that after a head hit, Escriche finishes off with a volley. Min. 42 ‘

16:40

The game is played again in the center of the field. Both teams are having a hard time getting past their defenses.

16:37

Yellow card for Juan Carlos Real for a foul on Boateng. Min. 37 ‘

16:34

Good move by Boateng, who goes alone, but ends up losing the ball inside the Huesca area. Min. 34 ‘

16:31

Cartagena is back in possession and seems to have woken up, a good shot from Álex Gallar, who goes for a corner. Min. 30 ‘

16:27

Huesca smell the goal and try it on Marc Martínez’s goal.

16:26

Marc Mateu takes a great shot down the left wing, which Marc Martínez manages to divert to a corner. Min. 26 ‘

16:24

Escriche’s header that leaves. Min. 24 ‘

16:21

The centered free kick ends up being cleared by Álex Gallar. Min. 21 ‘

16:20

Dangerous foul in favor of Huesca on Marc Mateu. Min. 20 ‘

16:17

Cartagena takes possession, but it is difficult for them to find holes in the defense of Huesca. Min. 18 ‘

16:12

Alcalá takes the ball after a good play by Escriche. Min. 12 ‘

16:10

First dangerous play for Cartagena, missing from the three-quarter zone that Gallar centers and that he does not find a forward, but that comes close to the post. Min. 10 ‘

16:08

Marc Martínez saved in two times after a Huesca corner kick. Min. 9 ‘

16:04

The first dangerous play for SD Huesca that went into the left wing, although the visiting player ended up offside. Min. 4 ‘

16:03

First minutes with the teams contesting the ball without taking much risk. Min. 3 ‘

16:00

Roll the ball and the game begins at Cartagonova.

15:56

If Cartagena manages to win today, it will be the second time that they have had three victories in a row this season in the Second Division.

15:53

Efesé’s last victory over Huesca occurred in the Copa del Rey in 2013, when the team took the victory by the minimum.

15:51

On the Albinegro bench: Andújar, Clavería, Ortuño, Prior, David Simón, Okazaki, Mo Dauda, ​​Antoñito, Luna, Tejera, De la Bella and Xavi Pons.

15:50

XI of the SD Huesca: Andrés, Andrei Ratiu, Insua, Ignasi Miquel, F. Miguel, Juan Carlos Real, Seoane, Marc Mateu, Joaquín, Ferreiro and Escriche.

15:49

XI of FC Cartagena: Marc Martínez, Silva, Pablo Vázquez, Alcalá, Delmás, Boateng, Neskes, De Blasis, Cayarga, Álex Gallar and Rubén Castro.

15:48

Good afternoon and welcome to the live match between FC Cartagena and SD Huesca on the 23rd matchday of the 2021/22 Second Division season.