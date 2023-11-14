Marquez, unfavorable tradition in Qatar

Even in the years of MotoGP which saw his domination, Marc Marquez he never felt comfortable in Qatar. In fact, on the Lusail track, the eight-time world champion gave way first to the Yamahas of Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales and Jorge Lorenzo, and then to the Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.

Historically, the Lusail circuit has never adapted to HRC, which has won only three times in 18 editions in the top class. Marquez is left with the success of 2014, which inaugurated the string of ten victories with which he practically secured his second MotoGP World Championship. Now, the Spaniard goes to Qatar looking not so much for the result, but for progress from Honda, even if it will be his penultimate weekend with the Japanese.

Marquez’s words

“It is the penultimate race of the year, but the focus is always the same: let’s keep working until the end. Historically Qatar has been a difficult circuit for us, with its layout, so I think it will be a slightly more difficult weekend here too. With the new asphalt, some things can certainly change, we have to spend Friday understanding how the situation has changed. We’ll see what we can do“, these are the words of Cabroncito.

Mir’s words

“We will continue to work, push and race until the last lap in Valencia. This weekend is no different“, added teammate Joan Mir. “For me, I have had decent results in the past in Qatar, where there is a new surface with all the changes made, so it will be interesting to ride the Honda. It’s another weekend to learn as much as I can“.