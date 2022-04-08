Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola assured that, who has not been able to explain his income for so many years without “working” is the president AMLOafter the latter exhibited alleged millionaire properties of the communicator.

Loret de Mola responded to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, after he pointed it out have 13 departments in Mexico City plus one in the city of Miami, Florida and an 8-hectare ranch in Valle de Bravo.

However, Carlos Loret indicated that AMLO He has not been able to demonstrate how he obtained income to live during the period that he ceased to be head of the Government of Mexico City in 2006 and until he became president of the country in 2018.

The presenter of Latinus insinuated that Andrés Manuel has lived off “yellow envelopes”, referring to the videos where two of his brothers were shown receiving alleged payments derived from acts of corruption.

“President: the one who cannot explain why you lived for so many years without working is you, the one who has lived on yellow envelopes with cash is you, the one who became millionaire children is you.”

Even, Loret indicated that the president must explain how his children went from being middle class in Mexico in a few years to leading the life of millionaires abroad without working, emphasizing the case of his son Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran and the so-called “gray house” of Houston.

Given the journalistic investigations that Latinus has done around the administration of Andrés Manuel, Loret de Mola assured that the president has not been able to deny “not a single rule” of them and that has him furious, and wanting to take revenge.

AMLO exhibits goods

Last Wednesday, April 6, President AMLO exhibited some assets of the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, questioning the value of the properties, as well as the way he followed to acquire the exposed departments.

“A few days ago I commented here that I would exchange his goods for mine if he accepted I would be scratched, where so much from? 12-13 apartments in the City plus an apartment in Miami”, declared the Chief Executive.

In this way, AMLO He questioned the way in which Loret de Mola acquired this property in the American city, emphasizing that the apartment is located in the same area where Genaro García Luna lived, a former Secretary of Security imprisoned for alleged links with drug trafficking in Mexico.

He also warned that they will continue to give information about Loret de Mola’s properties, assuring that the journalist is “immensely rich.”

“He has to clarify why it seems that he is a neighbor of García Luna, that they agreed to take advantage of the offer, who offered it to him? And not only that, he has much more, he is immensely rich and all his assets are going to come out, “he asserted.

AMLO anticipated that Carlos Loret has a mansion in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, with 8 hectares valued at 120 million pesos.