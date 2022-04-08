SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras reported this Friday a 5.6% reduction in the price of cooking gas (LPG) for distributors, saying that international quotations and the exchange rate “stabilized at a lower level” for the product.

The value of LPG will be reduced as of Saturday, from 4.48 to 4.23 reais per kg, equivalent to 54.94 per 13 kg cylinder, “reflecting an average reduction of 3.27 reais per 13 kg”.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier; text by Roberto Samora)

