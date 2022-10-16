Most voted deputy in SP says that the strengthening of the group was expected because of the rapporteur’s amendments

Elected for the 1st time to the Chamber of Deputies, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), 40 years old, received more than 1 million votes. The result made the leader of the MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Ceto) the candidate for federal deputy with the most votes in the State of São Paulo.

In an interview with Power 360 On Monday (Oct 10, 2022), Boulos assessed that the Centrão, a group formed by parties that call themselves the center, came out strengthened in the composition of the National Congress from 2023 onwards.

Watch the full interview (23min54s):

“It was already, in a way, expected, on account of the money received from the secret budget“said the elected congressman. “Secret Budget” is a reference to the given nickname to the rapporteur’s amendments, so called because they are not detailed in the budget execution control system.

Boulos said he does not believe that the new formation of the federal legislature is more bolsonarista or more to the right than the one elected in 2018.

“Just because the PL had almost 100 deputies doesn’t mean that Congress is more right-wing or more Bolsonarist. Even because the PL, at the same time that it sheltered bolsonarismo, also shelters the center. It’s Valdemar Costa Neto’s party“, he declared.

For the psolist, the elected Congress expresses the “division and polarization” that the country lives. He mentioned the election of the indigenous Sônia Guajajara (SP), Célia Xakriabá (MG) and the transsexual Erika Hilton (SP), all by Psol, as “important surprises from the progressive side”.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The elected federal deputy spoke about the frustrated expectation on the part of the left of the victory in the 1st round of the PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to him, abstention and the migration of the right-wing useful vote to Bolsonaro contributed to the results of the polls.

Boulos also stated that the government has the public machinery to communicate. “The ‘hate office’ is based in the Planalto Palace, literally. This is not a figure of speech. There’s a fake news machine operating“declared.

In the assessment of the new congressman, the challenge of the 2nd round will be to reduce abstention and fight for the voters of Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), 3rd and 4th in the dispute for Palácio do Planalto. Both declared support for Lula.

“We have 6 million head start. If we manage to win a part of that electorate and reduce abstentions, we win the election. That’s our battle for the next few weeks“said Boulos.

PSOL GROWTH

Guilherme Boulos’ party elected 12 federal deputies this year. This is the highest number since the party was founded in 2004. Currently, the Psol bench in the Chamber has 8 deputies.

Regarding the result, the elected deputy said that the authenticity of the party’s positions helped in the growth of the acronym. “Psol had a consistent performance”declared.

FUTURE OF THE LEFT

Boulos said it was too early to talk about the future of the left after this year’s elections. Asked if he would be a successor of former president Lula, the psolist declared that the focus of the moment is on the PT’s victory. “There cannot be a succession debate at this time.“he said.