The first victims of a unit led by the ruthless General Sergei Vladimirovich Surovikin (Novosibirsk, 56 years old) did not perish in the deserts of Syria or in the mountains of the Caucasus; died in the center of Moscow during the repression of citizen protests against the coup d’état by the communist leadership in August 1991. Neither that event, nor other subsequent scandals, put an end to a brilliant career that led that young captain to be today the head of the Russian armed forces in the offensive on Ukraine. Distinguished five years ago by Vladimir Putin as a hero of the Russian Federation, the highest decoration for a soldier, the Kremlin’s hopes now pass through him to turn the war around, in the midst of a laborious counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces and after the heavy blow received on the bridge over the Kerch Strait in Crimea, one of the great symbols of the Russian occupation.

Surovikin’s career has been meteoric and somewhat unusual. He surprised already in 2017 that someone who had not touched an aircraft in his life was appointed head of the Aerospace Forces. Surovikin was a boots, the nickname with which the aviation, the illustrious Russian cavalry, refers to tankers and other ground officers. His name became famous on August 21, 1991. At the age of 24, Surovikin commanded a motorized rifle battalion of the Tamanskaya division. Mijaíl Gorbachev had been kidnapped by the KGB in Crimea and the protests against the putschists intensified in the capital. Three civilians lost their lives during the violent intervention of his unit, the only fatalities of that coup attempt. After seven months of investigation, Surovikin was released without charge by the Boris Yeltsin government.

Three decades later, Gorbachev is dead, Crimea was annexed by Russia, and Surovikin is leading the Russian army to try to retake the initiative against the Ukrainians. “Surovikin’s choice is partly due to his reputation for employing very brutal tactics, but from a military point of view he is one of the men with the potential to replace Valeri Gerasimov as chief of the General Staff. It is a logical choice”, says Mark Galeotti in a telephone conversation. According to this renowned British essayist and analyst of the ins and outs of Russia, with his appointment Moscow recognizes that “something had to be done to change the direction of the battle.” “It is the next step to the annexation [de los territorios ucranios] and to the mobilization decree”, he continues.

While Surovikin suppressed the protests 31 years ago, a young Ukrainian paratrooper was about to be sent to storm the Russian White House, the Parliament of that Soviet Union. Years later he would change sides and lead one of the Donetsk separatist battalions. His name is Alexander Khodakovsky. “In view of the ongoing struggle between two potential candidates for succession to the General Staff, Surovikin and [Alexánder] Lapin, who represent different centers of power, there is no better way to overthrow Surovikin than to put him in charge of the operation when it does not shine and all the levers are in the hands of his rival”, Jodakovski, commander of the Vostok separatist unit.

According to sources cited by the newspaper jellyfishhalf declared foreign agent in Russia, “Putin is not really interested in any general gaining too much popularity in war.” In that sense, Surovikin’s appointment could be a poisoned gift. “He must not be very happy,” Jodakovski pointed out for his part.

Iron fist

Surovikin’s career came close to collapsing in 1995. A court sentenced him to a suspended year in prison for handing a gun to a colleague without permission. Years later, when that case became known, the soldier stated that his criminal record had been annulled. In 1993, he participated in the civil war in newly independent Tajikistan, and less than a decade later he would be appointed commander of the 34th Motorized Rifle Division, where he would earn a reputation as a tough military man and become embroiled in another scandal. Two of his soldiers were convicted of torturing and killing a colleague who had escaped. He, the person most responsible for him, was left without charges.

It was not the last stud in his career. In 2005, during the second war in Chechnya, nine men from a reconnaissance group died in an explosion inside a farm. Surovikin appeared before the media saying that it had been an ambush. “For every deceased explorer we will kill three militants”, he threatened before the television cameras. A newspaper investigation Novaya Gazetarecently liquidated by the Russian justice, revealed that they had died due to negligence committed by themselves with their weapons, with probably unmilitary behavior.

The first time that Surovikin, today with the rank of general, appeared in public as commander of the Russian forces in Syria was in an appearance in June 2017, in Moscow, together with the head of the Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy . Surovikin, with a very harsh tone and a frown, listed the successes and latest moves of his military in the campaign to support the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad. Among many battles, the Russian high command criticized the United States’ refusal to let Russian-backed Syrian soldiers pass through territory controlled by militias under Washington’s orbit. Surovikin uttered a sentence that could almost hit him in the face today like a boomerang in the trench in Ukraine: “This is the violation of the sovereign right of Syria to defend its borders.”

bombings in syria

By then, that commander had been leading the operations in the Arab country for three months, which began in September 2015 at the request of El Asad. Damascus had requested help to deal with “terrorism,” a vague concept that has allowed Russia to attack almost all enemies of the Syrian regime. The first information about the role of this Russian general there dates back to the brutal battle of Aleppo, the province that rebel militias and jihadist groups took at the beginning of the 2011 uprisings. Surovikin supervised the bombing of the city of the same name, the second most big in the country Syrian and Russian aircraft chased the rebels out of the province towards Idlib. They destroyed the city and killed hundreds of civilians. Many then remembered the merciless siege of Grozny, in Chechnya.

The Syrian battlefield has been for Russia and its commanding military what the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation think tank has called an “incubator for training and innovation.” Commanders and troops have been relieved at the front for the last seven years. The Russian Defense Minister himself, the veteran Sergei Shoigú, admitted at the end of 2017 that the war in that country had given them invaluable experience that would allow them to better defend the motherland. It remains to be seen. By then, in just two and a half years, 48,000 Russian soldiers had passed through Syria. Among them was Surovikin, named a Hero of the Russian Federation in November of that year for his role in the offensive that finally allowed to penetrate the eastern province of Deir Ezor, rich in hydrocarbons – the mercenaries of the Russian private security company Wagner performed here a very relevant role.

That was the first stage of this soldier in Syria. In 2019, Surovikin took control of the operations again. Once the Islamic State (ISIS) was defeated, the Mig and Sukhoi fighters sent by the alliance between Moscow and Damascus targeted Idlib, the last rebel stronghold. human rights organization Human Rights Watch listed Surovikin in an October 2020 report for his involvement in war crimes and against humanity in that campaign: in 11 months, at least 1,600 civilians lost their lives; 1.4 million people fled their homes.

With a resistance centered on guerrilla warfare tactics, the military command sent to the Arab country by Russia, which in seven years has lost a little more than a hundred soldiers on the front, has lain back in the air offensive ―lighter in the first weeks of the invasion in Ukraine, but which has been picking up the pace―, with a very high toll of victims not linked to armed groups.

The Airwars organization has monitored the Russian intervention in Syria, also during the periods of responsibility of Surovikin. According to their data, at least 4,300 civilians, in their most conservative calculation, have died from actions in which only Russia was involved in the period 2015-2022. In this sense, and according to what a Kremlin source has declared to the daily jellyfish, the new general in command in Ukraine would be “a strong supporter of massive bombing of infrastructure, including civilians.” So far, Moscow has made exceptional use of fighter jets in the Ukrainian offensive, but the wave of missiles launched after Surovikin took office may point to a strategic shift to the Syrian model. With one difference: a swarm of modern anti-aircraft batteries awaits you in Ukraine.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitter