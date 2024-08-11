During the ONE PIECE DAY 2024 New information has been revealed about the One Piece anime remake, known as THE ONE PIECE . We had the chance to see a video, some images (which you can find below) and the list of people from WIT Studio who will work on the animated product:

What we know about THE ONE PIECE

Let us remember that THE ONE PIECE was first announced in December 2023 at Jump Festa 2024, a Japanese anime and manga convention, where a first teaser image and trailer were shown. However, financial reports from WIT Studio’s parent company, IG Port, revealed that the series had been in active production since at least November 2023.

Animated by Wit Studio, THE ONE PIECE will first adapt the “East Blue Saga” of the original manga before moving on to other storylines.

George Wada, co-founder and president of WIT studio, said that the anime remake aims to reach a wider audienceattracting new fans by improving the animation quality of older episodes and removing the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Still speaking of One Piece, the actor who plays Luffy in the Netflix TV series gave an update on the production of the second season.