Include the Vespa among the vehicles of national interest to protect it from any hypothesis of restriction of circulation. It is the latest idea that has come to mind for the League, which has presented its bill to Parliament as the order of the day in the hope of saving the iconic two-wheeler from the Piaggio Group from the Green Deal and, according to the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure and leader of the League Matteo Salvini, from the “eco-follie“.

Vespa vehicle of national interest

“A common sense proposal that the League will carry forward, to defend what is a heritage, a myth and an Italian symbol on two wheels known and admired throughout the world”Salvini writes on his official Facebook profile. Also the Lega MP Riccardo Augusto Marchetti, member of the Transport Commission and first signatory of the proposed law, confirmed that the party led by Matteo Salvini himself has filed a bill which aims to recognize the Vespa Piaggio as a national cultural heritage in Italy.

Bill

“Who doesn’t know the Vespa? The iconic Italian scooter, famous throughout the world and also much loved by the cinema, is a a true icon of Italian design and ‘Made in Italy’, exhibited in prestigious museums such as the Triennale Design Museum in Milan and the MoMa in New York – Marchetti’s words reported by Ansa – The famous scooter, designed by Piaggio and patented in 1946, is more than just a means of transport: it is a cultural and historical symbol that has influenced Italian society since the post-war period, crossing different generations and cultures. In the last ten years, Piaggio has sold over 1.6 million Vespas worldwide, including new versions such as the electric one. With our bill, it will be recognized as a national cultural heritage, according to the Italian cultural heritage code, at no cost to the State. The League wants to preserve Italy’s cultural heritage: we recognize the Vespa as a national heritage“.