The ONCE Extraordinary Christmas Draw has brought luck to the Valencian towns of Chair and Vilamarxanttwo municipalities affected by DANA last October, distributing 800,000 euros among its inhabitants. This stroke of luck has brought economic relief and a cause for celebration for both towns.

In Silla, Cecilio José Heredia, ONCE salesperson, handed out ten coupons worth 40,000 euros each, for a total of 400,000 euros. These prizes correspond to the second extraction of the draw held this Wednesday.

For its part, in VilamarxantMaría Rosario Martínez distributed another ten coupons also awarded with 40,000 euros each, from her usual point of sale, adding another 400,000 euros for this Valencian town.

Furthermore, in Valencia capitalthe seller Juan Pedro Calabuig distributed five coupons corresponding to the third prize, with a total of 100,000 eurosthanks to tickets awarded with 20,000 euros each.

This extraordinary giveaway, which has distributed more than 35 million euros throughout Spainhas left awards in communities such as Andalusia, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, the Basque Country, the Community of Madrid and Galicia, among others. ONCE put 80 prizes of 400,000 euros into play, as well as other prizes of 40,000 and 20,000 euros, managing to bring enthusiasm and support to thousands of homes.

Beyond the prizes, the raffle reinforces the social commitment of ONCE, which allocates the funds raised to support programs for people with disabilities, promoting inclusion and improving the quality of life of vulnerable groups. This edition has become an example of how fortune can bring not only individual joy, but also collective hope.