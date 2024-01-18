Overcrowding and bedbugs persist in the three asylum seeker lounges at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport. The Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, already denounced the situation in these facilities last December. And from his department they have responded to EL PAÍS about the persistence of the situation, demanding from the administrations “coordination between them so that decent conditions are guaranteed at the border posts and the physical and mental health of the people who are temporarily there are protected. in them.”

The scandal generated after two escapes in the last two weeks of nine and 17 migrants held in those facilities led to the intervention of the Ministry of the Interior, which this Tuesday assumed the coordination of the cleaning tasks and this Wednesday tried to transfer them to a Internment of Foreigners (CIE) in the capital fifty people, of the more than 360 – among them fifteen minors – who collapsed the facilities. This newspaper has asked the ministry headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska about the health situation in the rooms, in some of whose areas they have acted in recent days. In the Interior they assure that they will disinfect again in the next few hours.

Finally, and although there was a court order authorizing it and a bus waiting, only four were transferred to the CIE in Madrid. Specifically, the four citizens who had the administrative status of “inadmissible”, since the rest had requested international protection. The reason that the planned plan was not carried out is that the Prosecutor's Office filed an appeal against the decision of the judge of Court 46 of Madrid in which it considers that “it is not in accordance with the law, violating the rules of jurisdiction and procedure, and therefore requests its annulment.” But meanwhile, as reported by the Unified Police Union (SUP), the rooms are still full of people and poorly cleaned, in light of the images to which EL PAÍS has had access.

“We are constantly monitoring the evolution of this case,” declares a spokesperson for the organization led by Ángel Gabilondo. And she remembers that they have already started two actions in this regard: “One with the Secretary of State for Migration (Ministry of Migration) and another with the General Directorate of the Police [Ministerio del Interior] and, today, we are waiting for responses to the suggestions in these writings,” they warn.

Asylum seekers in the halls of the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport this week.

According to the argument used by prosecutor Cristina Pírfano to paralyze the transfer of people to Aluche, “detention in the CIE is a measure provided for in article 62 of the law for foreigners in an irregular situation against whom an administrative resolution of expulsion (or an expulsion file has been initiated, in certain cases), for the execution of which such a measure is considered necessary. This is not the assumption that concerns us now.” She and she adds: “The article mentioned in the car [del juez], article 60, is also provided for a different case from the present one, being applicable to foreigners who, upon arrival in Spain, are denied entry”, that is, those “inadmissible”. Four were those inadmissible among the more than 360 people who are still detained at the airport, and four were those who were transferred to the Aluche CIE this Wednesday.

The judge considered in his order, however, that the CIE “could be treated as an extension of the asylum accommodation rooms at the airport and an emergency unit” for at least fifty of those detained there, whose names appear in it. car and that they come from Morocco and Senegal. From the Ministry of the Interior they assure that they respect “the decision of the Prosecutor's Office when appealing, and that they will be with what is finally decided. They say that “files continue to be processed in Barajas”, without specifying how many, after having reinforced the presence of personnel from the Office of Asylum and Refuge (OAR).

This Thursday, when the same conditions of lack of hygiene and bugs were observed in some of the rooms, the police began to consider the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be able to carry out their work without risk in those facilities. The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, travels this Friday to Rabat to analyze with his Moroccan counterpart, Abdelouafi Laftit, the cooperation between both countries in the control of irregular immigration in what will be his first trip abroad after his appointment on last November.

