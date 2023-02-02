PS Thursday, February 2, 2023, 11:27 p.m.



The Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, has written to the Polish Ombudsman, Marcin Wiacek, to inquire about the journalist Pablo González, arrested and imprisoned in Poland since February 2022.

As reported by the Spanish institution, Gabilondo has requested collaboration from his Polish counterpart, by virtue of the existing cooperation relations between both offices, to “try to obtain information about the situation in which this Spanish citizen finds himself and if they are being respecting the rights that assist him.

In this sense, the Ombudsman has argued that some media have reported that, despite having been imprisoned since February 2022, it is not yet known when the trial will take place, and that the conditions of imprisonment and the treatment that is receiving Pablo González in prison are causing him health problems, deteriorating both his physical and mental state.

The case of this Spanish journalist, who has already submitted a letter to the Strasbourg Human Rights Court, has been denounced by various national and international associations, unions, and federations of journalists –among them, Reporters Without Borders, the International and European Federation of Journalists and the Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain– as well as the Association for Human Rights of Spain, he recalled.

The Ombudsman institution is, in addition to being a high commissioner of the Cortes Generales for the defense of constitutional rights, the National Human Rights Institution (INDH).