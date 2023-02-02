It is not to belittle the noble and beautiful consoles, but playing on PC changes your life, both for better and for worse. You learn everything from updating games to messing with your graphics card drivers. When you feel like an expert, you can remove and put pieces and this time we had to take advantage of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.

Yes, the mere name already tells you that it is an item that is worth more than a console and with good reason. This is the high end of what NVIDIA offers in graphics cards and the 4080 was quite an experience that we enjoyed with our humble team.

Just imagine that you have a computer that you more or less invest in, that you renew every time and that, suddenly, you had the opportunity to try that item that is only available to certain gods. Yes, it sounds over the top, but these items don’t come cheap, and they do more than just get you playing.

The purpose of the following article is to tell you what we experienced when testing this graphics card that really blew the fence, but, with such power, comes a responsibility and you also have to understand that when it comes to experimenting in some way. We also do not want to mince words, not everything is perfect, so we will also speak the truth.

How about pulling a 4080 when you just want to play?

First of all What obstacles do we face in taking advantage of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080? We changed the old motherboard we had for a B550 Aorus Elite V2.

This model is used to play with a powerful six-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor that is worth noting is not new, but it works for PC gaming. Then we walk with 16 GB of RAM that will soon have to go to 32 because Returnal smells like it will be poorly optimized.

The tin comes with the following. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is a heavy monster, apart from the fact that its cables to connect it are not so friendly to those who have no idea what they are doing. To that add that your power source should be a thousand watts, despite the fact that the recommendation is 750, the more, the better. We used a 750 which worked, but also because the processor didn’t consume as much power.

Now, we also didn’t go crazy, we didn’t play 4K and so on to stress her out. This is a common exercise for YouTubers who like to watch the world burn. If your monitor is 1080p and 60 Hertz, then there is no point in losing your head. Take advantage of what you have and you will see the magic.

NVIDIA GeForce 4080 Specifications

Okay, so we do have to mess with the technical specifications, if not, it’s no joke. Have:

9728 CUDA cores.

2.51 Ghz frequency

16GB of GDRR6X

They recommend that you use a 750W power supply, but the higher the better. You also need three expansion slots for the card to stand, and if you hit that, you’re done.

Also think that your cabinet is going to need good ventilation, so take all possible precautions.

Source: NVIDIA

An additional detail is that you will have third-generation Ray Tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 3, and all kinds of extras that you will surely not notice until you really see, step by step, everything that it brings.

On the other hand, the tests we did were with a Huawei Mateview GT Monitor with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. Using the DVI connection, it is possible to have a refresh rate – without problems – of 60 frames per second and up.

Fortnite, our team and the NVIDIA GeForce 4080

While you can tell GeForce Experience to put Fortnite into the correct optimization, the best thing to do is to pry off and on every option you have at hand until you find what works best for you. We bet on having more than 60 frames per second and most of the effects in high resolution.

Aiming for more was unnecessary and we were playing very well. Technically the 4080 is the one that loaded the game. The shadows, the detail of everything looked incredible. You may think that the title of Epic Games is not a parameter, but, it is a capricious title, especially after its last update.

Age of Empire IV looks supreme

While you don’t need a 4080 to play Age of Empires, what happens if you use one? Well, it’s really easy. The gaming experience is fluid as follows, the movements look very fluid and yes, the hardware is superfluous.

Let’s go the FPS counter all the time is stable and above 60 frames per second, which means that you have a very solid gaming experience.

Elden Ring looks great, but still has its shortcomings

Elden Ring is a very special case, here we let GeForce Experience optimize the gaming experience, especially since this particular title has always had its problems since it came out on PC.

Now, you have to take into account the following, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is enough to run it. Performance is the most important thing because it makes the game shine in its execution and is greatly enjoyed.

FIST Forged in Torch also gets you Ray Tracing

This indie title that has all the hallmarks of a Metroidvania gets a lot out of Nvidia hardware because it’s packed with detail on all sides.

The downside is that it may be difficult to find the best optimization for your team, because there may be times when it runs at more than 100 FPS, but it will have a lot of stuttering in which it gets stuck and performance drops momentarily. Your hardware may be very good, but the game must also be well made.

Ghostwire Tokyo is packed with details, but requires optimization

The purpose of this review is to give you all kinds of examples and the Ghostwire Tokyo one is very helpful. We have a certainly attractive title, with many effects, elements everywhere, reflections with each step, but despite the good hardware, the performance is not the best.

The best thing was to limit the FPS so that we did not have so many errors. The gaming experience wasn’t bad, but it’s not perfect either and we can take all kinds of guesses out of it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is the best of PlayStation on PC

Just as PlayStation can come out with some amazing PC ports, it also releases things that we don’t understand how they got approved. Spidey’s game falls in the middle of this definition, because at times it pulls remarkably and at others it seems like nothing else can.

What the 4080 accomplishes and moving to the DSSL options is something to applaud. Playing at over 60 frames per second is a visual delight. In addition to the fact that this is one of those titles that, despite being a remaster, looks remarkably on the screen.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy also takes advantage of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

We will never get tired of applauding the graphics of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and more of its PC port. Perhaps here we can fall into a debate that a game with this kind of narrative does not require power and 4K, but that is not why we should stop enjoying it because of how it looks.

The quality of the fire, the materials, even the game performance looks great when playing on the 4080. It even feels like the work is only done by the card and not by the rest of the team. The results are outstanding and worth appreciating.

Then? How much is it worth the expense?

The conclusion is the next obvious thing, a 4080 is the next most powerful thing, it is super plenty, especially for the amount of RAM it has. It is even a long-term investment because the games that come out in the near future and ask for more RAM will have it here.

It must also be admitted that it is not a cheap item, it comes out in more than a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but, if you are already fully entering PC Gaming and you can afford this luxury, go ahead, you will get a high-end experience . Of course, you will need to invest in a good source of power, because you are going to need it.

Have you already wanted to enter PC Gaming? Do you need to update your equipment?